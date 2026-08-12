AFP
Super Lig star power! Free agent Dusan Vlahovic agrees shock Besiktas move following Juventus exit
A massive coup for the Black Eagles
In a move that has sent shockwaves across the European transfer market, Vlahovic has reached an agreement to join Turkish giants Besiktas. The 26-year-old Serbian striker officially became a free agent earlier this summer following his exit from Juventus, and the Istanbul-based club confirmed on Tuesday that they were in formal negotiations to secure his signature. It represents a significant statement of intent from the Black Eagles as they look to wrestle back domestic dominance.
Vlahovic’s time in Turin was marked by prolific scoring but ended in a somewhat understated fashion as his contract expired. During his four-and-a-half seasons with the Bianconeri, the powerful forward managed to find the back of the net 68 times.
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Joining the Turkish revolution
The arrival of Vlahovic in Istanbul is the latest in a series of blockbuster moves that have transformed the Turkish Super Lig into a premier destination for top-tier talent. The Serbian forward joins an elite wave of attacking stars who have recently swapped Europe’s top-five leagues for Turkey, with Romelu Lukaku and Mason Greenwood both sealing high-profile moves to Fenerbahce, alongside Mohamed Salah’s sensational transfer to Trabzonspor.
This influx of star power suggests a shifting dynamic in European football, with Besiktas now boasting a spearhead who was previously valued at nearly nine figures. Vlahovic was once the subject of intense interest from the Premier League, with Arsenal famously pushing hard to sign him before he eventually opted for Juventus. The move to Besiktas allows him to become the focal point of a team with massive ambitions both domestically and in European competition, as the Black Eagles prepare for their upcoming Europa League campaign.
Overcoming recent fitness struggles
While the talent of the Serbian international is undeniable, his final season in Italy was hampered by significant physical setbacks. Vlahovic was sidelined for over three months between December and March last season due to a recurring adductor injury. These fitness issues severely limited his impact at the Allianz Stadium, restricting him to just 23 appearances across all competitions in a campaign that was disrupted by constant trips to the treatment room.
Besiktas will be hoping that a change of scenery and a different medical approach will help the striker recapture the peak physical condition he enjoyed during his early career. Last season, despite being limited to 23 appearances across all competitions for a Juventus side that finished sixth in Serie A, Vlahovic still managed to score 10 goals and provide two assists. When fully fit, the Serbian remains one of the most clinical finishers in the game, possessing a rare blend of physical strength, aerial ability, and technical proficiency with his left foot.
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A pedigree of elite goalscoring
The numbers behind Vlahovic’s career explain why Besiktas were so keen to wrap up a deal for the free agent. Before his high-profile €75 million move to Juventus in January 2022, he enjoyed a stellar spell at Fiorentina where he scored 49 goals in 108 appearances.
His international record is equally impressive, with Vlahovic establishing himself as a key figure for Serbia. He has earned 41 caps for his country, scoring 16 goals in the process, and has often been the man for the big occasion on the international stage.
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