Dumped via WhatsApp: FC Bayern apparently put unusual pressure on a top star

As had been the case for several months, Coman was again viewed as a transfer target for the German record champions. According to reports, sporting director Max Eberl (52) first tried to persuade the French international to join the Saudi Pro League in January, but failed.

In the summer, the second attempt followed shortly after the signing of Colombian winger Luis Diaz. The Colombian had arrived at Säbener Straße from Liverpool FC for €70 million shortly before the WhatsApp message, and selling Coman a year before his contract expired was intended to recoup part of that fee and trim the 2020 Champions League hero's hefty salary.

This time, the club succeeded: Coman moved to Al-Nassr on 15 August for €25 million. According to Bild, the fee could have been lower. Eberl was reportedly criticised internally for settling too quickly on that figure, and board chairman Jan-Christian Dreesen (58) then reopened talks with the Saudis, extracting a further €5 million.