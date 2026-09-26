Dumfries puts Mourinho in an awkward position

His role at Real Madrid has been quieter, understandable given his move just a few months ago, but Dumfries showed his attacking side against Germany. He completed 26 accurate passes out of 31, an 84% success rate, provided 3 key passes, made 3 tackles (the most in the match) and recovered two balls.

Miki Meirdink, meanwhile, went one-on-one with ter Stegen thanks to a superb decisive pass from the Madrid player.

With the Royal club, though, his attacking output drops to 0.6 key passes and 0.5 shots per match.

Speaking after the Germany match, the player said: "We work hard and with high intensity, and what Xavi wants is completely clear: greater bravery in pressing, more one-on-one duels, and more dynamic possession."





Across his seven appearances with Real Madrid, Dumfries has yet to register a goal or an assist. Mourinho appears to trust him at the expense of Trent Alexander-Arnold, yet he has not featured much going forward.

He ended his spell at Inter with 27 goals and 28 assists in 207 matches, figures that lay bare exactly the kind of full-back Real Madrid signed.

At PSV Eindhoven he scored 16 goals and provided 20 in 120 matches, again excellent numbers for a full-back.