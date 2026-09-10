Getty Images Sport
'It's been a dream of mine' - Rowe sets his sights on England call-up after sealing Atalanta transfer
A lifelong national team dream
Rowe completed a high-profile move from Bologna to Atalanta at the end of the summer transfer window in a reported €40 million deal. Speaking during his introductory press conference on Thursday, the winger made it clear that breaking into the national setup is his primary motivation. When asked if an international call-up was on his mind, Rowe responded, "100%. It’s been a dream of mine since I was a little boy. You have to take the right steps in your career to reach these goals. Atalanta are a club that have achieved a lot of success in European competitions in recent years and that also made it an easy decision to come here."
- Getty Images Sport
Forging his own path
Atalanta moved swiftly to secure Rowe, aiming to rebuild their attack following the departure of Ademola Lookman to Atletico Madrid. Despite seeking advice from the Nigerian international, the forward distanced himself from direct comparisons.
He explained, "In regards to Lookman, I think he’s a great player and I saw him on holiday this summer and we had a little talk. He said nothing but good things about the club, which gave me even more motivation before deals started to happen. I was really confident from before. In terms of on the pitch, he has his own qualities, I have my own qualities, we’re different players, we’re different people, so I look forward to bringing my own qualities and contributions to the team to help us achieve our goals this season."
Working under Maurizio Sarri
Beyond his international ambitions, Rowe highlighted the influence of head coach Maurizio Sarri as a major factor behind his decision to move to Bergamo. The winger refused to be drawn into discussions regarding rumours of personality clashes during his exit from Bologna, choosing instead to look forward.
He stated, "Sarri is a great coach. He has a lot of experience and respect in the game, he’s achieved a lot. His ideas are top as well, so I believe that I can do good things under his influence. So I look forward to seeing what can happen this season and for the future."
- AFP
What comes next for Rowe?
The forward will now focus on integrating into Sarri’s tactical system at Atalanta ahead of their upcoming Serie A and Champions League fixtures. If Rowe can replicate his previous form and deliver consistent performances on the European stage, his childhood dream of earning a first senior cap for England could soon become a reality.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting