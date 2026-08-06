Douglas Luiz say no to Everton: he has decided to stay at Juventus

The message is clear: Douglas Luiz has no intention of leaving Turin. When Everton made their interest concrete, the Brazilian midfielder responded with a blunt rejection, as reported by Gazzetta.it. After a first season below expectations and a second spent out on loan, the former Aston Villa player is now enjoying a fresh start at Juventus and, with each passing day, the belief is growing that staying in Turin is the best choice to relaunch his career.





Central to that has been the work Luciano Spalletti has done with him since the first days of pre-season training. The manager has shown faith in him, using him regularly in the summer friendlies and making him feel like an integral part of the project ahead of the new season, even if the club have not yet made a definitive decision on his future.



