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CM grafica Douglas Luiz 16 9Getty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Douglas Luiz say no to Everton: he has decided to stay at Juventus

Juventus
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D. Luiz

For now, the Brazilian says no to the possibility of leaving Juventus again

The message is clear: Douglas Luiz has no intention of leaving Turin. When Everton made their interest concrete, the Brazilian midfielder responded with a blunt rejection, as reported by Gazzetta.it. After a first season below expectations and a second spent out on loan, the former Aston Villa player is now enjoying a fresh start at Juventus and, with each passing day, the belief is growing that staying in Turin is the best choice to relaunch his career.


Central to that has been the work Luciano Spalletti has done with him since the first days of pre-season training. The manager has shown faith in him, using him regularly in the summer friendlies and making him feel like an integral part of the project ahead of the new season, even if the club have not yet made a definitive decision on his future.


  • Trust and positive signs

    Douglas Luiz started every summer friendly, building a regular midfield partnership with Manuel Locatelli. In the opening games, Spalletti asked for more intensity, feeling his tempo was still some way below the required level. The Brazilian responded on the pitch, raising his level and gradually showing the technical and tactical qualities that convinced Juventus to invest around €50 million in the summer of 2024.


    Those performances, capped by an impressive display against Chelsea, have also revived his profile on the English market. Premier League interest remains strong, and Everton are only the latest club to make their move.


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  • Redemption objective

    Despite interest from England, Douglas Luiz's priority right now remains Juventus. The midfielder wants more space, to put the difficulties of the 2024-25 season behind him and to show he is worth the investment the Bianconeri made.


    Meanwhile, Spalletti continues to keep a close eye on him. The manager is convinced that, if used in the right conditions, Douglas Luiz can become a highly valuable player in his system. For that reason, the Brazilian remains at the centre of Juventus's plans, determined to make this summer the turning point of his Juventus adventure.


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