Steve McManaman challenges Dominik Szoboszlai to fill Liverpool leadership void after summer exits

Former Liverpool winger Steve McManaman insists Szoboszlai must now become the central figure on and off the pitch. Speaking to Seven, McManaman emphasized that top players must step forward when established leaders leave the club.

McManaman views Szoboszlai as the eventual successor to Van Dijk, stressing his importance in controlling the tempo from midfield.

"Dominik Szoboszlai is another one who is establishing himself in this team now," McManaman said. "We've lost some big players over the last few years; big characters in the side, and so you need somebody to either come in or step up. That's what superstars do.