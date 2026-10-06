Does Ramos run too much in Amorim’s AC Milan? The reason for the difference in performance with Portugal: the data on kilometres covered

Ramos may not have lived up to expectations so far, but he still has Ruben Amorim's full backing.
Interviewed by 'Sport Mediaset', the AC Milan manager did make one specific request of his main striker: "I know he is under great pressure, he is a Milan player. He has to get used to that and I only want him to keep training as he usually does".
Elsewhere, speaking to 'Sky Sport', the Portuguese coach admitted the whole team must do more to put Ramos and the other forwards in the best possible conditions: "We have to improve as a team to create more chances, but this is not something that only concerns Camarda and Gonçalo. I do not make distinctions between players, age or minutes played do not matter.
Ramos, if you watch every match closely, has already had interesting situations, and he is also doing well with the national team. He is showing his value. My main concern is creating more chances for all my players: for Pulisic, for Camarda, for Cissè. It's a team effort".