The website of the Al Jazeera channel said: "Press reports have revealed Juventus's interest in signing the Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou at a time when speculation is increasing about his future with Al-Hilal, which is considering registering him only in continental competitions after regaining Mohammed Al-Owais."

According to the channel's account on X, the Italian club want to sign Bounou for around 9 million euros.

The Moroccan goalkeeper, meanwhile, rejects Al-Hilal's plan to register him for continental competitions only. That stance makes a summer departure a real possibility, even though his contract runs until the summer of 2028.

Nine million euros hardly counts as exceptional in the transfer market. Attach it to the name of a goalkeeper who has reached the age of thirty-five, though, and the number reads very differently. This is not only about the value of a deal. It is about how a club of Juventus's size views a player who, by market logic, should be in the final stage of his career.

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