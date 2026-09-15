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آنجي بوستيكوجلو وكريستيانو رونالدوai - Gemini
GOAL

Translated by

Disasters and excuses: Moroccan magic exposes Ronaldo and Al-Nassr on Al-Ain's terrifying night

FEATURES
Al-Ain vs Al Nassr FC
Al-Ain
Al Nassr FC
AFC Champions League Elite
C. Ronaldo
United Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

The international star is going through a difficult period!

Al-Nassr had never known a night like it this season. The four-goal defeat was one thing, but the sight of a Saudi side laid bare before Al-Ain was another entirely.

The lines stretched apart. Spaces opened up. The defence made error after error, the attack offered nothing in reply, and the hosts moved as if they already knew where the next gap would appear.

At the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al-Ain barely needed to try to turn Al-Nassr's mistakes into goals. The Moroccan magic ran through the whole night, with Hussein and Soufiane Rahimi taking the starring role as Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the AFC Champions League Elite collapsed into a resounding fall.

Those four goals were no ordinary heavy result to be waved away with talk of a crowded fixture list or the strain of a long season. The detail behind them raised far graver questions about Al-Nassr's shape, their identity and their ability to compete when the opponent steps up in class. This is no longer about one match. The excuses can no longer paper over the cracks.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums

  • FBL-ASIA-C1-AIN-NASSRAFP

    Disasters: Al-Nassr opened its doors to Al-Ain

    The mistake may have been made before kick-off. Ange Postecoglou opted to start with a 3-4-3 shape, and the system laid Al-Nassr's flaws bare, specifically on the flanks.

    Lacking defensive depth on both sides, the team left spaces that Al-Ain knew exactly how to exploit. The flanks became open gateways for the hosts' attacks.

    The problem ran deeper than the tactical shape. A large gap appeared between Al-Nassr's lines, and even when they tried to press, they mustered no real pressure to trouble Al-Ain.

    Timid in the press, Al-Nassr allowed Al-Ain to bring the ball out and pass it around comfortably. The Emirati side looked as though they were playing without an opponent at all.

    Then came the individual disasters to finish what the tactical errors had started. The first goal said it all. Saad Al-Nasser committed a fatal error with a misplaced pass, Hussein Rahimi pounced, and the ball flew into Al-Nassr's net. The second was almost a carbon copy: a pass from the right reached the heart of Al-Nassr's defence, Rahimi exploited it once more and slotted home.

    No better off than the flanks, the centre was worryingly open. It showed for the third goal, when Soufiane Rahimi collected a perfect pass into the space left by Al-Nassr's defence and placed it into the net, deepening the collapse.

     The fourth summed up the whole scene. Al-Nassr pushed forward with every line chasing a comeback, Al-Ain broke at speed, and Soufiane Rahimi seized the chance before feeding his Greek team-mate with a decisive pass to make it four.

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  • Excuses: Postecoglou repeats the same old record

    Postecoglou has changed his tune since the 2-1 defeat to Al-Ittihad. Fixture congestion, a lack of signings, circumstances that do not help the team perform: the same complaints resurfaced after the draw with Al-Khaleej, then again in the wake of the Al-Ain disaster, when the coach once more pointed to a punishing schedule.

    Nobody can ignore what a relentless calendar does to a team, and Al-Nassr did not enter the season with the strong signings they needed in certain positions. But these justifications have begun to lose their power to explain what happens on the pitch. When the same mistakes keep coming, when the identity fades and the features of the style vanish from one match to the next, blaming everything on the schedule or a shortage of players becomes difficult.

    Read also.. "Pathetic".. Al-Nassr fans stun Ronaldo and demand Postecoglou's head

    Against Al-Ain, Al-Nassr were not merely a tired side. They were a team broken at a systemic level. The defence left huge spaces, the pressing lacked organisation, the lines drifted far apart, and the attack barely threatened Khaled Eisa's goal. 

    Fatigue alone cannot explain four goals conceded off the back of a long series of tactical and individual errors.

    The greater danger is this: harping on about excuses could stop being an attempt to explain the results and become a problem in itself. Al-Nassr do not simply need their players fit or fresh faces through the door. They need to recover their identity on the pitch. Postecoglou must find solutions with what he has now, because the competition will not wait for the team to be in its best circumstances.

  • Al-Nassr and Ronaldo's fragility: what if a bigger opponent had come along?

    Al-Ain's four goals exposed another problem, one that may cut even deeper: the situation of Cristiano Ronaldo himself. The Portuguese still has the quality to score and make a difference. Treating him as though he can press and move for the full 90 minutes, though, is something that now needs a rethink.

    Ronaldo can no longer press the way he did in his earlier years, and that made life easy for Al-Ain as they played out from the back in situation after situation. 

    Even in some sprint races, the Portuguese clearly could not control his pace as the fans had grown accustomed to. That is natural as he ages. It becomes a problem when the system around him offers no solutions to compensate.

    Al-Nassr, then, are not only suffering from defensive errors. The whole system looks fragile. Lose the ball and they don't press hard enough, defend and they leave gaps, attack and they lack any continuity. Ronaldo, in turn, finds himself far from the version who could once rescue the team from every predicament on his own.

    The night against Al-Ain, for that reason, may be more than a four-goal defeat. It could be a genuine alarm bell for Al-Nassr before they face bigger clubs, sides far better equipped to exploit space.

    You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

     Al-Ain laid the flaws bare one after another. Hussein and Soufiane Rahimi punished almost every mistake. If Postecoglou finds excuses rather than real solutions, these four goals may prove just the beginning of bigger problems.

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