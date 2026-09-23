Diego Maradona trial twist as official court expert suggests football icon may have died from Covid-19

The startling theory was delivered by Ferrari while appearing as the final witness in the proceedings, with his statements reported by Spanish outlet MARCA. Criticising the absence of coronavirus screening during the post-mortem conducted during the global pandemic, Ferrari stated before the court: "We cannot rule out that he died of Covid."

Detailing how the respiratory virus could quickly overwhelm a patient's physical state, the forensic doctor and paediatrician explained: "The coronavirus disease entered through the respiratory tract and could be fulminant in its virulence and kill the patient in a few hours."

Disputing previous expert testimony asserting that the forward endured a fatal 12-hour agony, he added: "His agony must have been a few minutes long."