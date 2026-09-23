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Diego Maradona trial twist as official court expert suggests football icon may have died from Covid-19
Sudden hypothesis stuns Argentine courtroom
World football icon Maradona passed away in his sleep from cardiac arrest at his home in Tigre on November 25, 2020 at the age of 60. The tragedy occurred just two weeks after being discharged from hospital following successful surgery to resolve a subdural haematoma on his brain. Entering the closing stages of the trial in San Isidro, which has already heard 76 witnesses, official court expert Ferrari stunned proceedings by suggesting the Argentine great may have died from Covid-19.
- AFP
Forensic specialist questions post-mortem methodology
The startling theory was delivered by Ferrari while appearing as the final witness in the proceedings, with his statements reported by Spanish outlet MARCA. Criticising the absence of coronavirus screening during the post-mortem conducted during the global pandemic, Ferrari stated before the court: "We cannot rule out that he died of Covid."
Detailing how the respiratory virus could quickly overwhelm a patient's physical state, the forensic doctor and paediatrician explained: "The coronavirus disease entered through the respiratory tract and could be fulminant in its virulence and kill the patient in a few hours."
Disputing previous expert testimony asserting that the forward endured a fatal 12-hour agony, he added: "His agony must have been a few minutes long."
Conflicting testimonies reshape medical defence
Ferrari's assessment reinforces the defence argument presented by lead physician Leopoldo Luque that Maradona experienced a sudden accumulation of lung fluid, causing acute respiratory distress that induced cardiac arrest within minutes. As the only official court expert maintaining this view, Ferrari's testimony provides a crucial counterweight for the defence team.
Alongside Luque, six other medical practitioners face charges of simple homicide with eventual intent: psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, Nancy Forlini, Carlos Diaz, Mariano Perroni, Ricardo Almiron, and Pedro Di Spagna.
- Anadolu Agency
Crucial closing arguments approach verdict
Proceedings are set to resume on September 29, allowing the defendants to deliver expanded statements directly to the presiding magistrates. The judicial schedule then transitions to formal closing arguments, which are slated to begin on October 6. The court is widely expected to conclude all procedural matters and deliver a final verdict before the end of the month.
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