'He made a mistake' - Atletico Madrid legend Diego Godin slams Julian Alvarez for trying to force Barcelona transfer

Uruguayan defensive legend Godin shared his honest view on the forward's messy transfer saga during an appearance on Onda Cero's 'Radioestadio Noche'.

Addressing the public uproar, the 40-year-old said: "Julian Alvarez is a fantastic player. He must be a great guy, but I think he made a mistake… The fans' anger is completely understandable. We all get that someone might want to leave, but it's about how you leave, the way you go about it. I think we all agree that he messed up. Now he'll have to face the music, and if he wants to repair the relationship, he needs to make good gestures toward the fans."