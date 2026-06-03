'They didn't ask me' - Virgil van Dijk addresses Arne Slot's Liverpool sacking after dismal season

Despite his crucial leadership role, Van Dijk was isolated from the board's decision. Slot's tenure brought a historic Premier League title, but a dismal fifth-place finish and a Champions League quarter-final exit to PSG sealed his fate.

Liverpool spent a record £446 million last summer on stars like Alexander Isak, yet poor form and unrest involving Mohamed Salah proved costly.

"It is not like they ask me how or what," Van Dijk stated firmly. However, he expressed deep appreciation for the departing staff. "I spoke with Arne and with Sipke. That is the most important thing for me. I am very grateful to them. For everything they have meant, not only to me but also to the club. I wish them only success. Hopefully the club Liverpool will come out of it well again, because as a club this season was below par," he added.