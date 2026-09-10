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Magdy Obaid

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Did "Morocco's influence" save Infantino? Opponents change plan from ousting him to "clipping his nails"

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Rabat the password in the FIFA elections

Toppling Gianni Infantino from the FIFA throne looked, just three weeks ago, like a matter of time. Then came the meetings in Rabat and Nyon. Behind closed doors, every calculation was overturned. The president his rivals believed was finished came back to reveal a network of loyalties built over ten years, one some described as "unbreakable", and one that today guarantees him enough votes to survive.

That shift left the European opposition with no choice but to change the battlefield. Bringing down the most powerful man in football was the old goal. The new objective is more realistic and more dangerous: not to topple Infantino, but to clip the wings of the presidency itself and strip it of its absolute powers.

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  • The belief that the matter is over

    The Reuters agency quoted a global football source with knowledge of the secret discussions between senior officials as saying: "Three weeks ago, I thought he was finished. What I hadn't realised was how solid the relationships he built after ten years in power were, relationships that are almost impossible to break."

    Infantino, 56, faced the biggest challenge of his career this year. His controversial proposal to sell a 20% stake in FIFA's competitions, including the World Cup, to private-sector investors had just collapsed.

    Critics called the plan a bombshell, and it triggered widespread anger. European federation UEFA, the Asian federation and the North and Central American federation CONCACAF led a campaign demanding a change in FIFA's leadership. Several European federations withdrew their support for his re-election, the latest being France last Thursday.

    FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström branded it all "a series of unfortunate and disgraceful events". Yet he threw his full support behind Infantino following the crisis meeting in Rabat, a clear sign the immediate crisis was subsiding.

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  • The 211-vote calculations: Europe's dilemma

    Infantino's real power lies in FIFA's electoral system. Each of the 211 national associations holds a single, equal vote at the FIFA congress. Unseating the president would demand a global coalition far exceeding the 55 votes of UEFA's members.

    That is where the danger lurks for his opponents. Confront the president and lose, and you strengthen his grip rather than weaken it.

    One source comments: "I think the course of things has changed. It has become far too risky for European football to go into a vote and not win."

  • No rival: and Al-Khelaifi withdraws

    No rival capable of rallying global support has emerged ahead of next March's election, with the deadline for candidacy set at 18 November.

    Prominent football figures see Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the president of Paris Saint-Germain, as one of the few who could build the continental alliance needed to defeat Infantino. He ruled himself out entirely through a spokesperson, saying he "does not aspire, intend or wish to take up the FIFA presidency".

    Victor Montagliani, the president of CONCACAF, is the other name doing the rounds. He confirmed he would not run without sufficient guarantees of victory. The door remains open for a surprise African or Asian candidate.

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  • Small nations' loyalty: Morocco's card

    By contrast, Infantino still enjoys solid backing from the major blocs outside Europe. Steve Laigle, president of the New Caledonia federation, confirmed the mood in Oceania: "Most of the presidents of the Oceania federations have declared their support for Mr Infantino, and we will support him to the end. When we make a promise and are loyal to someone, we remain loyal to him until the end."

    Africa tells the same story, where the majority believe continued support will unlock increased development funding. Morocco, one of the most influential federations on the continent, is among Infantino's public backers. Reports, denied by FIFA, claim he promised the 2030 World Cup final to Casablanca in return for keeping African support. The Moroccan federation did not comment.

  • The alternative plan: trimming the president's powers

    With the situation deadlocked, some opponents have begun studying an alternative plan: reshaping the structure of FIFA's administration rather than changing the president.

    Two sources revealed that officials are looking at stripping powers away from the presidency and handing them to the general secretariat, while tightening oversight of major strategic and commercial decisions.

    Philippe Diallo, the president of the French Federation, withdrew his confidence in Infantino. "The trust granted to the FIFA president has been broken," he said, confirming that the distribution of power has become part of the debate within UEFA.

    "The project cannot be purely European, but must bring together all the continents," Diallo added. "Our task now is to ensure the emergence of a programme and a candidate, then to work to ensure their victory."

    Rabat hosts the FIFA presidential elections on 18 March 2027. What began as an attempt to overthrow Infantino could yet become a battle to tame him.

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