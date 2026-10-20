A move would make sense on the pitch, too: Di Gregorio played under Palladino at Monza in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. But his spell in England has proved difficult since he arrived from Juventus in the summer on a loan with a fee and an option to buy. Manager Marco Rose has consistently favoured Serbian goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, giving Di Gregorio playing time only in the Carabao Cup match against Lincoln City.





After a difficult start to the league season, Bologna could consider another loan until the end of the season. Skorupski and Pessina have alternated in goal during the first part of the season, but their performances have not always convinced. Bologna may need to strengthen the position in the transfer market.





Di Gregorio would get a fresh start after his difficulties in Turin. He made 84 appearances in two seasons with Juventus but gradually lost his place to Mattia Perin last season. In the summer, both fell out of Juventus' plans: Bournemouth emerged as the solution for Di Gregorio, born in 1997, while a move to Palermo was a possibility for Perin.





A return to Italy remains possible. Mandas's experience shows how a spell in England without playing time can quickly lead back to Italy. January could give Di Gregorio the chance to revive his career in Serie A with Bologna.



