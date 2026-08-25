Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
cm di gregorio juventus
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Di Gregorio: “I’m delighted.” And he removes Juventus from his social media

Juventus
AFC Bournemouth
M. Di Gregorio

The goalkeeper speaks after his move to Bournemouth on loan with an option to buy

Michele Di Gregorio has had his say after officially joining Bournemouth from Juventus on a season-long loan with an option to buy from today: "I am absolutely delighted to be here. It is a key moment in my career and that is why I believe the decision to come to Bournemouth was the right one".


Speaking to TuttoJuve.com, the goalkeeper added: "I sensed the club's strong desire to bring me here and the ambition to keep growing in order to achieve important targets. The Premier League is the best league in the world: for me it is an honour to be here and to have the opportunity to test myself at such a high level".

  • Sportmediaset point out that, after his move to Bournemouth was made official, Di Gregorio deleted every trace of the two seasons he spent at Juventus from his social media profiles. Only three posts remain, all from today, linked to his new adventure in England. There is no reference to Juventus in his bio or anywhere else on his profile. Born in 1997, Di Gregorio played for Juventus from 2024 until today, making 84 appearances and conceding 84 goals.

    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Premier League
AFC Bournemouth crest
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
Everton crest
Everton
EVE
Serie A
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
Parma Calcio 1913 crest
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR