Di Canio: “Allegri have a Napoli exhausted by Conte. Does Leao have to enjoy himself on the pitch? Come off it”

The pecking order

"Inter are out in front, then Juventus and Napoli, and after them AC Milan and Roma."





INTER

"They know exactly what they are, and the team are strong. Inter’s strength is the club: clear roles, everyone does their job with the responsibilities that belong to them. Chivu starts as the favourite also because the big clubs have changed manager, so they need to find the right balance. He already has it."





Allegri and Napoli

"He takes over a team worn down by Conte’s methods, he knows how to manage, he is open to discussion. He works without shouting. Something is still missing for the double challenge."





Como

"Fabregas plays demanding football: verticality, possession. The Champions League drains energy, and it is a first for him too. Playing the first eight (for qualification) is a good test. Something new for everyone."





Spalletti

"He has found his feet, now he is also a leading figure in the transfer market. He starts as Inter’s main challenger, like Napoli."





Mancini as Italy head coach

"I spoke in his favour long before anyone else. He knows how to win. I was annoyed to hear talk of high treason - come on, are we joking? In our country people call for rehabilitation for robbers and murderers, and then Mancini cannot be rehabilitated because he went to Saudi Arabia? The point is another: I no longer hear talk of a sense of belonging. Against Bosnia it was supposed to be the match of our lives, we went there just to punch the clock."



