Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Al Nassr v Abha: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL

Translated by

Despite topping the table: three tactical crises threatening Al-Nassr's Saudi journey

FEATURES
Al Nassr FC vs Abha
Al Nassr FC
Abha
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

Numerous gaps afflict Al-Alami

Al-Nassr are flying high in the results column, sitting top of the Roshn League. But winning doesn't mean everything is running smoothly inside the camp. 

Take the recent clash with Abha, which "the Global Club" edged 2-1. It laid bare three tactical crises that could prove far more dangerous against stronger opponents better equipped to punish mistakes.

Results aren't the issue. The problem sits in the details that surfaced clearly across the last few matches. Al-Nassr carry serious attacking quality, yet in return they hand their opponents spaces and errors that top sides will turn into goals. Fixing that becomes essential before the season reaches its tougher stages.

  • A defensive crisis: individual errors that could cost dearly

    Al-Nassr are struggling with errors in passing and positioning, particularly when they try to build play under pressure. The problem surfaced late on against Abha. Mohamed Simakan lost the ball in a dangerous area, an opposition player broke clean through on goal, and only a wasted finish let Al-Nassr off the hook.

    Trivial, perhaps, as long as Al-Nassr take the win. Yet the incident carries a clear warning, because stronger teams will not spurn such chances so easily. 

    Any slip in passing or positioning near the back line could hand an opponent a direct goal, especially given how many players Al-Nassr commit to attacks.

    Video: Al-Malki opens fire on Donis: why won't you call me up to the national team?


    • Advertisement
  • Al Nassr v Abha: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Counter-attacks: a weapon that could backfire on Al-Nassr

    Al-Nassr's attacking thrust is one of their sharpest weapons. It can also become a genuine problem. The team commits bodies forward in possession, and the moment they lose the ball, gaps open up behind them for the opponent to attack.

    Abha exploited that more than once. The pattern was clear: Al-Nassr can be picked apart by any side that transitions quickly from defence to attack. Should the "global" outfit meet a stronger opponent in that department, they could find themselves in far deeper trouble.

    Balance is what they must find, then, between the urge to press and attack and the need to protect those spaces when the ball is lost. Leave a match open against a fast side and you hand them an advantage you never wanted to give.

    You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums

  • Widening gaps: Samu Costa faces the Brozovic test

    The third problem relates to the distances between the lines. A gap appeared at times between midfield and attack, making the linking process less smooth and handing the opponent the chance to move between the lines.

    Here, the absence of Marcelo Brozovic becomes more apparent. Sami Costa has not yet managed to provide the same role the Croatian used to perform, especially when it comes to organising the tempo, connecting the lines and playing out under pressure.

    Costa has good potential, but the comparison with Brozovic reveals that Al-Nassr are still searching for the balance the former midfielder used to offer. If the distances between the lines continue in this manner, the team's task may grow harder against opponents skilled at exploiting spaces in depth.

    Sitting top of the table with immense attacking power, Al-Nassr make correcting these details more important, not less. Great teams are not measured only by their ability to win, but by their ability to eliminate mistakes before they turn into dropped points.

    Three crises do not always show up in the league table, yet they exist on the pitch: defensive errors, spaces in transitions and gaps between the lines. Fail to address them early, and they could turn from mere technical observations into real obstacles on the "Global" club's journey towards the title.

    Saudi Pro League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Saudi Pro League
Al Khaleej crest
Al Khaleej
ALK
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Saudi Pro League
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR
Abha crest
Abha
ABH