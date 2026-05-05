The Munich side once again demonstrated their impressive resilience and fitness levels in Paris. In fact, even more might have been possible in the closing stages. "Towards the end, Paris looked tired, were suffering from cramps and were playing for time," analysed Joshua Kimmich. "You could really sense it: there was still something to be had. A 5–5 draw was on the cards."

Chief pundit Lothar Matthäus concurred, labelling Bayern "physically superior"; he noted that the Munich side covered almost six additional kilometres and saw clear distress etched on their opponents' faces. "Paris were on their last legs, defending with their tongues hanging out," he said.

According to Matthäus, fitness and freshness will be "the biggest advantage" for FC Bayern in the second leg. That view is understandable given recent impressions, yet it feels somewhat sensational. After all, the numbers suggest the opposite: key Paris players have been under significantly less pressure this season than their Munich counterparts.