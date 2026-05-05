Following last year's heavy spending, Galatasaray is preparing another transfer push this summer. Amiri has several backers at the club, though manager Okan Buruk is not (yet) convinced and would rather sign alternative targets for the central attacking role.

Last summer, Gala broke the Turkish transfer record by paying €75m for Victor Osimhen from Napoli, then added Leroy Sané (FC Bayern Munich) and Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) on free transfers. The club also added Wilfried Singo for €31 million from Monaco and Ugurcan Cakir for €27.5 million from Trabzonspor.