Despite Hamza Abdelkarim's touches: goalscoring decline worries Barcelona

Barcelona's build-up has thrown up unusual problems for Hansi Flick, with the World Cup forcing his international players to report back late. The last of them arrive on 12 August.

The first three matches told their own story. Two of them, against Birmingham, Nottingham Forest and Udinese, lasted just 45 minutes, and all three exposed the same flaw: this team needs more goals.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", Barcelona's pre-season friendlies have laid bare a scoring problem following the departure of Robert Lewandowski, with Ferran Torres potentially set to follow him out.

The numbers make grim reading. Before facing Basel on 16 August and the Joan Gamper Trophy on the 19th, Barcelona have managed just three goals. Two came from penalties. The other arrived from a rebound.

Egypt's Hamza Abdelkarim grabbed two of them, with Brazilian Raphinha adding the third.