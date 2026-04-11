Deschamps’ trap at Real Madrid… Has Pérez bowed to the dressing room’s authority?

The Santiago Bernabéu still echoes with jeers as a silent boardroom battle rages. Amid the unrest, Didier Deschamps’s name looms large: he could revive the club or plunge it into decline.

Deschamps is set to leave Les Bleus after the 2026 World Cup, and agents are already lining up to secure him a top European club job.

Yet behind the glittering CV lies a more complex narrative: a club teetering on the brink of losing its tactical identity to the “dictatorship of the stars”, and a power struggle that could reduce the manager to little more than a “public relations coordinator” in a dressing room packed with heavy artillery.