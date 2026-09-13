'Have our backs, not on our backs!' – How Derek McInnes plans to weaponise 50,000 Rangers fans against Celtic

Derek McInnes faces the biggest match of his early Rangers tenure as the Light Blues host fierce rivals Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final on Sunday. Club legend Graeme Souness labelled the first Old Firm clash of the campaign a vital chance to lay down a marker.

After starting the season with a draw at Dundee United and a loss to Hibernian, Rangers have turned their domestic form around with four consecutive Premiership victories.

Having also crashed out of Conference League qualifying to Czech outfit Jablonec on penalties, securing a domestic semi-final place remains paramount.