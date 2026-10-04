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Netherlands v Germany - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A2 MD1Getty Images Sport
Donny Afroni

Denzel Dumfries demands defensive fix as leaky Netherlands chase first clean sheet of 2026

D. Dumfries
Netherlands
Serbia
UEFA Nations League A

Denzel Dumfries has laid down a challenge to his Netherlands team-mates as they look to end a defensive slump that has plagued their 2026 campaign. The Inter wing-back believes the Oranje must show more resilience at the back despite their recent attacking improvements under Xavi.

  • Zero clean sheets in 11 matches

    The Netherlands are preparing to face Serbia in the Nations League on Sunday with a clear objective: keeping the ball out of their own net. Despite being unbeaten under the guidance of head coach Xavi, the Oranje have struggled for defensive solidity throughout the calendar year. In fact, they have failed to keep a single clean sheet across 11 matches in 2026, a statistic that remains a source of frustration for the squad.

    The team recently had to fight back from a two-goal deficit to secure a point against Greece, highlighting both their fighting spirit and their ongoing vulnerability at the back. Currently sitting second in their Nations League group with one win and two draws, the defensive lapses have become the primary focus of internal discussions.

  • Netherlands v Germany - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A2 MD1Getty Images Sport

    Dumfries challenges Netherlands to tighten up

    Dumfries has issued a rallying cry to his Netherlands teammates, urging them to fix their defensive vulnerabilities ahead of their upcoming match against Serbia at the Philips Stadion. As a regular fixture in the national backline, Dumfries highlighted that a squad boasting such high-caliber defenders should not be leaking goals so frequently.

    "That is a nice challenge for the team. We want to change things and concede fewer goals," Dumfries said. "It is not a problem, but it is, of course, an issue. When you look at the defenders we have, you shouldn't be conceding so many goals. That is a point of attention we are working on to improve."

  • Concerns over the international schedule

    While the focus remains on on-pitch performance, the structure of the international calendar has also been a topic of debate within the camp. The current Nations League window has been condensed into a longer single break rather than the traditional split format. Dumfries has expressed some reservations about how these scheduling changes affect players who are required to spend significant time away from their domestic commitments.

    The 28-year-old indicated that he was not a fan of this new format because of the extended absence from club duties. "Such a long break during the season is a lot," the defender remarked. "I am actually not in favour of it, because you are away from your club for quite a long time. I also liked the previous setup a bit better, but well, we have to respect the schedule."

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  • FBL-EUR-NATIONS-GRE-NEDAFP

    The ultimate defensive test

    Despite the defensive concerns, there is a sense of optimism surrounding the new era under Xavi. The team has shown a renewed tactical flexibility and a capacity to dominate possession, even if the transition phases have left them exposed. Serbia will provide a physical test that will surely examine the Dutch resolve in the air and during set-piece situations. For Dumfries and his colleagues in the back four, the match represents more than just three points; it is an opportunity to prove they can finally master the art of the clean sheet. Closing the door at the back will be essential if the Oranje are to overhaul their group and progress to the knockout stages.

UEFA Nations League A
Netherlands crest
Netherlands
NED
Serbia crest
Serbia
SER