Denmark head coach Brian Riemer warns Portugal will have a massive problem without Cristiano Ronaldo

As Portugal prepare to face Denmark in the Nations League, the spotlight has once again intensified on Ronaldo. Despite being 41 years of age, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United icon remains a central figure for his country. Riemer has dismissed the growing chorus of critics who believe the veteran should step aside, describing such discussions as disrespectful to a player of his stature. Riemer insists that Ronaldo’s influence extends far beyond his output on the pitch, acting as the glue that maintains the squad's internal structure.

"He is a player, I think, people underestimate. They underestimate the importance he has in that squad. I believe that the day he stops with the national team, a big problem will arise in terms of the hierarchy. I think he holds it all together with a very, very tight thread, and one should not underestimate the significance of that," the Denmark boss told TV2.