Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
cm grafica del piero
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Del Piero, backheel to Marchisio and injury: on crutches in Turin

A. Del Piero
Juventus

The former Juventus captain was injured in a match between former greats. On the other side, Ronaldinho’s team n

Next matches
FIO

FIO

Serie A

08 Nov 2026

JUV

JUV

At the "Zurich All-Star Game", Alessandro Del Piero's team faced Ronaldinho's. The former Juventus No 10 lasted only a few minutes after suffering an injury to his right flexor muscle while attempting a backheel to Marchisio.

  • Del Piero still left the pitch smiling before returning to Turin on crutches.

  • At Zurich's Letzigrund stadium, a Brazilian select side built around Ronaldinho face an Italian team led by Alessandro Del Piero. Ronaldinho provides the highlight of the match between former greats in the 78th minute, converting a penalty to make it 4-3.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
Next matches
FIO

FIO

Serie A

08 Nov 2026

JUV

JUV