Barcelona are heading into the final stretch of the summer transfer window braced for a flurry of activity.

The Catalan club want to tie up several departures over the coming days and bank a healthy chunk of cash, boosting their wage margin so they can register the players still frozen out of the squad.

According to "Sport", Barcelona's aim is clear. They want a striker, with Julian Alvarez the top priority alongside Rodri and Cancelo, but the sporting management are also chasing one more deal.

Deco wants a top-level centre-back too, ideally a left-footer, in the closing days of the window if the finances add up.

The sporting director had flagged the centre-back position for serious reinforcement since the start of the summer. That is why he moved for Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni, only for the option to fall through amid a lack of agreement on the sporting side and a valuation deemed too steep.

Things went quiet on the centre-back front for a while. Then Ronald Araujo's exit reopened the door, and Barcelona are now determined to land a new defender.

Hansi Flick is content with his defensive pairing of Cubarsi and Gerard Martin. Even so, the coach understands the club's desire to strengthen if the chance to sign a high-level player comes along.

Christensen and Eric Garcia are also in the squad, though the latter will clock up plenty of minutes at full-back this season.

There is also academy prospect Alvaro Cortes, highly rated inside the club. Still, the management believe a more experienced arrival would leave the position better covered.