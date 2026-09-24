For Lautaro Martinez, the present is still called Inter. The Inter captain keeps delivering goals and standout performances in the Nerazzurri shirt, but there was a spell last summer when the prospect of seeing him in another one, that of Barcelona, became a real concern at the gates of Viale della Liberazione.





The Catalan club did make a genuine attempt to sign the Argentine striker and it cannot be ruled out that the move could be revisited in the next transfer windows. Barcelona sporting director Deco confirmed as much to Sky and Sportitalia, explaining why the deal stalled in the summer, while he also reiterated his admiration for a player he described as "spectacular".



