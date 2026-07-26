Barcelona have cleared up much of the uncertainty over the three men who will guard their goal next season.

Last summer brought a strategic investment in Joan García, a goalkeeper built for the present and the future. This time, the sporting management have a different priority: easing the logjam that had been building between the posts, with several loaned players heading back from other clubs.

According to a report in "Sport", sporting director Deco will close out the month having done much of the work needed to break that congestion.