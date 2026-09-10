Deco, the Barcelona sporting director, has voiced his surprise that two of the club's players were left out of the thirty-name shortlist for the Ballon d'Or. He also touched on a number of other matters, chief among them Barcelona's decision not to sign Bernardo Silva last summer, when the current Real Madrid midfielder was still at his former club Manchester City.
Speaking to radio station "El Món a RAC 1", Deco made no secret of his satisfaction with Barcelona's start to the season under Hansi Flick. He backed the club's sporting project too.