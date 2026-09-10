Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
imago-sport-1082245952.jpgJoan Gosa
Loai Mohamed

Translated by

Deco: Barcelona duo's exclusion from the Ballon d'Or a "scandal", and we rejected signing a Real Madrid player

Ballon d'Or
Barcelona vs Feyenoord
Barcelona
Feyenoord
Champions League
Levante vs Barcelona
Levante
LaLiga
Raphinha
Pedri
B. Silva
L. Yamal
Real Madrid
A. Gordon
Spain
Netherlands
Brazil
Portugal
England

A Barça official admits: it will be difficult to face Real Madrid in this situation

Deco, the Barcelona sporting director, has voiced his surprise that two of the club's players were left out of the thirty-name shortlist for the Ballon d'Or. He also touched on a number of other matters, chief among them Barcelona's decision not to sign Bernardo Silva last summer, when the current Real Madrid midfielder was still at his former club Manchester City.

Speaking to radio station "El Món a RAC 1", Deco made no secret of his satisfaction with Barcelona's start to the season under Hansi Flick. He backed the club's sporting project too.

  • A strong start

    Deco spoke about Barcelona's strong start: "I knew we would start well and strongly, based on what we had seen. Scoring this number of goals is special, but in truth I feel more excited about the daily work than the matches."

    He went on, as reported by "Mundo Deportivo": "When you see the level of the training sessions, and the confidence and spirit the team has, and you find that what you watch in the matches still surprises you, that gives you greater happiness and reassurance."

    Read also:

    Barcelona's offer and Atlético's response: Deco reveals for the first time the inside story of the Álvarez deal

    • Advertisement

  • Gordon: the signing Barcelona needed

    Barcelona's sporting director explained that the club had been hunting for players who bring energy and physical strength alongside technical quality, especially after the team's struggles last season when Raphinha was missing.

    He said: "The problem was not in the quality, but we needed players with strength and sharpness, alongside the technical abilities that are indispensable at Barcelona."

    Anthony Gordon had been on the club's radar too, he added, despite the difficulty of prising players out of the English league. Flick saw him as the perfect fit for what they wanted, and the deal was completed once the figures were agreed.

    You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

  • Why did Bernardo Silva not join?

    Deco has explained why Barcelona passed up the chance to sign Bernardo Silva, insisting the Portugal international was not the right fit on either technical or financial grounds.

    He said: "Bernardo is a player I love very much, and he is one of the best players in the world in recent years, but his position was not what we were looking for in terms of specifications."

    "We received information that he wanted to come, and that would have added to us, but it did not align with our economic criteria," he continued. "We do not promise any player that he will be a starter. We give the coach what he needs, and if the player wants something else, we let him go."

    Silva joined Real Madrid from Manchester City last summer. He has since become a key man for compatriot Jose Mourinho.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google

  • Rodri: how did Barcelona move?

    Deco has lifted the lid on Barcelona's pursuit of Rodri, admitting the club never expected the Manchester City midfielder to become available.

    He said: "Several months ago we were not thinking about signing Rodri, because we believed he would not leave Manchester City, especially with a year remaining on his contract."

    "When news started reaching us about the possibility of his departure, I contacted Hugo Viana (Manchester City's sporting director) to find out the truth of the matter, and he told me that he had an offer to renew his contract, but he also made clear that if another offer arrived the club would not be able to keep him," he added.

    Barcelona ran the possibility past Flick and secured his blessing before making contact with the player's agent, according to Deco.

    Would he worry about Rodri joining Real Madrid instead? Deco kept it brief: "In that case we would have to talk to him."

  • Raphinha's future

    Deco has hailed Raphinha's form at Barcelona, insisting the winger is happy at the club and that Flick has coaxed the best out of him.

    He said: "Every player has his pride, but Raphinha has built his story at the club, and he is respected by his teammates in the dressing room. He is happy here, and that is important."

    Asked about extending a contract that runs until 2028, he said: "We always keep track of our players' situations so that we are not caught off guard by renewal matters. There is also the principle of merit and the balance between contracts, and we will talk to him."

  • Yamal the most deserving of the Ballon d'Or

    Deco has thrown his full weight behind Lamine Yamal for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, branding the Barcelona star the standout candidate.

    He said: "I think he is the number one candidate. I have no doubts about this. He had a wonderful season with Barcelona and was decisive in winning the league."

    The sporting director added: "I love football. It is like when Leo used to win the Ballon d'Or because he was the best. In this case too, there is not much to debate about it."

  • Cubarsí is the "Lamine of defenders"

    Deco also picked out Pau Cubarsí as the standout defensive talent in football, saying: "For me, he is the Lamine Yamal of defenders. He is the most impressive talent."

    He added: "We always talk with Bojan about the development of players. What Cubarsí has done is astonishing, both in the way he has developed and in his leadership of the team and his attention to the small details."

  • Excluding Pedri and Raphinha is a "global scandal"

    Deco tore into the decision to leave Pedri and Raphinha off the Ballon d'Or shortlist. "It's a global scandal. I don't understand the lists or how they're compiled, but there is injustice in the awards," he said.

    He added: "It's hard to see Pedri and Raphinha missing from the list, given their talent."

  • De Jong: Barcelona does not interfere in medical matters

    Deco refused to discuss the details of Frenkie de Jong's injury, insisting that the matter was medical and personal to the player.

    He said: "We don't talk about medical matters. It's a private matter for the player. When I have a problem, I go to the doctor, and there are players who prefer to consult doctors they trust."

    Rodri's arrival had nothing to do with De Jong's injury, he explained, pointing out that the player was already expected to be sidelined for three or four months.

  • Araújo: we are waiting to see what happens in the future

    Deco addressed Ronald Araujo's loan move to Liverpool, underlining Barcelona's commitment to the player and their appreciation of what he has given the club.

    He said: "I watched the match at home and saw the assist he provided. I love him and I hope he succeeds and is happy."

    "We respect and value him within the club and the dressing room, he has a contract with us, and we will see what happens in the future," he added.

  • Happy for Torres

    Ferran Torres marked his Champions League debut for Paris Saint-Germain with a hat-trick, and the former Barcelona forward earned praise from Deco: "I'm happy with his three goals. Football depends on determination and mental strength."

    On Torres's situation, he added: "If a player wants to leave, then we have to listen to him. I wish Paris Saint-Germain all the best."

  • Real Madrid's quality

    Deco finished his comments on Real Madrid with a nod to their quality, but he insisted Barcelona are fixed on their own project.

    He said: "I have always said that Real Madrid have outstanding players at a very high level, alongside a distinguished coach."

    "I wish them well, but not against us," he added. "If they succeed in building the team as required, they will be difficult to face, but we must focus on ourselves and work to reach the highest level."

LaLiga
Levante crest
Levante
LEV
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR