"Decisions that make no sense!" Real Madrid feel they were severely disadvantaged by the referee against FC Bayern

Arbeloa had a point, at least regarding Tah’s challenge; however, given the referee’s performance, he wouldn’t have been justified in complaining if Oliver had pointed to the spot in stoppage time and awarded Bayern Munich a late penalty. Alvaro Carreras clearly brought Michael Olise down in the Madrid penalty area after the latter had controlled the ball well with his chest, but Oliver waved play on.

“It’s true: Real Madrid shouldn’t have complained about a penalty,” said Wagner on the incident, though he also defended Oliver: “He let a few other incidents of a similar nature go – which is why I thought it was consistent. So this incident was in keeping with his approach, even if, viewed in isolation, it’s naturally open to debate.”

Despite Los Blancos’ first home defeat against FCB since 2012, Arbeloa was far from ready to throw in the towel. "If any team can win in Munich, it’s Real Madrid. We know how tough it is there, but we’ll give it our all," said the Real manager defiantly: "I admire my players’ ambition. Anyone who doesn’t believe in that can stay in Madrid. We’re going to Munich to win."