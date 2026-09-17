Demand for answers! FA chair Hewitt orders Infantino to release files on World Cup sale plan and Balogun controversy

According to BBC Sport, the Football Association has ramped up the pressure on FIFA president Infantino, with Hewitt demanding a full disclosure of documents ahead of the next FIFA Council meeting on October 15. In a letter also addressed to secretary general Mattias Grafstrom, Hewitt highlighted what she described as failures in governance and a fundamental breakdown in culture within the world governing body.

At the heart of the dispute is the now-aborted FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal, which sought to revolutionise how the organisation manages its most lucrative assets. The plan involved creating a new company to handle commercial and ticketing rights for all major competitions, including the World Cup, with a 21% stake being sold off to a private investment company.