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Dean Huijsen vows to be 'worthy' of Real Madrid number 4 shirt after inheriting legend Sergio Ramos' jersey
A dream come true for the Malaga-born defender
Madrid have officially unveiled their squad numbers for the 2026-27 season, and the most significant change sees Huijsen inherit the iconic number 4 jersey. For Huijsen, who wore the number 24 jersey in the previous season, the opportunity to wear the same digit as his childhood idols represents the pinnacle of his professional journey so far, especially given his roots in Malaga, a connection he shares with one of the most famous occupants of the shirt, Hierro.
The defender took to social media to share a heartfelt message alongside a picture of his new kit. "It’s always been my dream to play for Real Madrid and wear the number 4. As a child, my biggest idol was always Sergio Ramos, who wore this number and was a true legend for Real Madrid and world football. I still remember playing in his SR4 boots because I wanted to be like him. Before him, another legend like Fernando Hierro also wore this number. It makes it especially meaningful to me because he was from Malaga too, just like me," Huijsen said.
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Proving his worth under Mourinho
The upcoming 2026-27 campaign is viewed as a definitive season for Huijsen. Despite showing flashes of brilliance during his debut year in the capital, the defender struggled with consistency and eventually lost his place in Luis de la Fuente’s Spain squad for the World Cup. However, a strong finish to the previous season and a full pre-season under Jose Mourinho’s rigorous training regime have provided hope that he can rediscover his best form.
"I want to thank the club, the president, the manager, the players and all the fans of this great club. I know this number has a history filled with legends, and I hope to write my own story so that one day people will consider me worthy of having worn this shirt and this number. What I do know is that I will give everything every day, whether in training or in a match," he stated.
Respect for the lineage of the number 4
Huijsen was quick to acknowledge that the shirt does not just belong to the distant past, but has been held by modern greats who helped him integrate into the first-team environment at Valdebebas. Before the number became vacant, it was occupied by David Alaba, the versatile Austrian who have decided to leave the club. Huijsen credited Alaba for his mentorship during their time together in the squad, noting that the veteran's influence went far beyond what spectators saw on the pitch during matchdays.
"After that, another great football legend, David Alaba, wore it, and I had the pleasure of sharing a dressing room with him. Without a doubt, he was one of the best teammates and people I have met in this sport. He always worked hard and was willing to help everyone with his experience and leadership. I want to thank the club, the president, the manager, the players and all the fans of this great club," Huijsen noted.
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A seal of approval from a club legend
The gesture did not go unnoticed by the man most synonymous with the number 4 in the modern era. Ramos, who captained Madrid to four Champions League titles while wearing the jersey, responded to Huijsen’s post with a message of encouragement. The interaction between the legendary former captain and the rising star provided a passing-of-the-torch moment that delighted supporters. Ramos wrote: “Good luck, champ. I hope it brings you plenty of joy too. Hala Madrid."
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