De Ligt’s ordeal, Gullit: “I really hope that all the pain he has been through can disappear”

Ruud Gullit, one of Dutch football's greats, has spoken about the former Ajax, Juventus and Bayern Munich defender: "He is a fantastic lad, on the pitch he has always given everything and I hope he can put this complicated period behind him. Injuries have affected his career up to now and I am very sorry about that, the hope is that he can have his revenge. I truly hope that all the pain he has experienced can disappear, so that he can manage to change things and still have a positive career."