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de ligtGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

De Ligt’s ordeal, Gullit: “I really hope that all the pain he has been through can disappear”

M. de Ligt
Manchester United
Netherlands

The former Juventus defender has not played for almost a year because of a back injury

Matthijs de Ligt has now been out for almost a year. The last match he played was Manchester United v Crystal Palace, 1-2, on 30 November 2025. Then came the ordeal, because of a back problem which, after six months of treatment, forced him to undergo surgery in April. The Dutchman, born in 1999, also missed the World Cup.


  • Ruud Gullit, one of Dutch football's greats, has spoken about the former Ajax, Juventus and Bayern Munich defender: "He is a fantastic lad, on the pitch he has always given everything and I hope he can put this complicated period behind him. Injuries have affected his career up to now and I am very sorry about that, the hope is that he can have his revenge. I truly hope that all the pain he has experienced can disappear, so that he can manage to change things and still have a positive career."

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