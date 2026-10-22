The saga over the future of SSC Napoli is officially back, and for once neither the pitch nor Massimiliano Allegri has anything to do with it. After six months of negotiations and a halt announced through the press, Aurelio De Laurentiis and Matt Rizzetta, president of Napoli Basket, have resumed talks in recent days. Rizzetta still wants to buy the club. According to Corriere dello Sport, the head of FilmAuro has not shut the door completely this time.
De Laurentiis wants €2 billion to sell Napoli: talks resume with Rizzetta
New meeting
Yesterday afternoon, Aurelio De Laurentiis and Matt Rizzetta met at the de Bonart hotel in Chiaia, the venue for the pre-Champions League dinner with Allegri and sporting director Manna, shortly before the EuroCup match between Napoli Basket and Turkish side Tofaş Spor.
Their face-to-face meeting confirmed the excellent relations between the parties. Rizzetta has again told the press he wants to take control of Napoli football club alongside a group of Italian-American investors linked to him.
Rizzetta’s words
Rizzetta confirmed he wants to buy Napoli and create a multi-sport club together with Napoli basket. He spoke on the sidelines of his address at the Fondazione Banco di Napoli conference "The business of doing sport: From the America's Cup to social projects for the local area".
At the conference, the Italian-American said: "I have a very good relationship with Aurelio, one of the utmost respect. I am here, and I would be honoured to take on the legacy he has built from a bankruptcy more than twenty years ago. One day, I would like to take on this commitment and responsibility. And I can reassure the fans that I would do everything I could and more not to disappoint them"
De Laurentiis wants the full 2 billion immediately
After advisers handled the first phase of negotiations, De Laurentiis halted talks and rejected the terms, less because of the figures on the table than the proposed payment structure.
The Napoli owner won't offer any discounts. He knows the club's assets could soon include a new stadium owned by the club, to be built on land owned by Q8. Talks with Q8 have already begun.
According to the Rome-based newspaper, €2 billion paid in full immediately, without instalments, would make him waver. "Anyone who can repay what I have done over these years should come forward. I don't think such a person exists," he had said.
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