Atalanta climbed the table with yesterday's home win over Venezia. Now 10th on nine points, they could set their sights on the places that guarantee a spot in Europe as early as next week. The three goals against the Brianzoli gave manager Maurizio Sarri several positives: Franck Kessie scored his first goal since returning to Bergamo, while Nikola Krstovic showed he is in excellent form. Sarri still has issues to address despite the win, above all Charles De Ketelaere's performances.
De Ketelaere is a paradox: can he be a starter under Sarri?
De Ketelaere paradox
The 25-year-old Belgian has had a tough start to the season, providing just one assist, in the defeat to Cagliari on 12 September. That meagre return contrasts with his performances for his national team. At the World Cup and in recent Nations League fixtures, the former AC Milan player has scored three times and provided as many assists, making him one of the Red Devils' driving forces. His role explains the difference. Under Rudi Garcia, De Ketelaere has always played as a centre-forward to make the most of his ability to build play and finish moves. Mark Van Bommel's arrival in the dugout has not changed that. The player born in 2001 remains the main attacking focal point, with positive results.
Still without a goal
At Atalanta, competition from Kristovic and Scamacca has pushed De Ketelaere to the right, further from the opposition goal and with plenty of defensive ground to cover. Sarri has often used him as a winger, but yesterday placed him among the attacking midfielders behind the Montenegrin. De Ketelaere did not deliver. The Belgian looked out of place again, struggling to make an impact or suggest he could produce a match-winning moment. Sarri took him off in the 60th minute and brought on Lazar Samardzic. Pafos (Thursday) and AC Milan (Sunday) are next. Atalanta need De Ketelaere at his best to keep smiling and picking up positive results, and Sarri must revive his fortunes and resolve the tactical confusion.
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