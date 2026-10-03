The move to Lille came at the perfect time for Davide Ancelotti, particularly after his difficult spell with the Brazil national team. On his arrival in France, the Italian coach says: "I went from the World Cup to being here almost overnight, and honestly that was good for me, because what happened with Brazil was extremely difficult."

At Lille, Ancelotti found a project he describes as solid, built on hard work and high standards, with a constant presence in European competition. The club, he believes, operates a different model in world football, one that competes and delivers results while keeping its finances in order.

Careful planning drives everything, he points out, and nothing is left to improvisation. That approach keeps producing outstanding players, who the club can then sell on without the sporting project falling apart.

"Thanks to careful planning, and the absence of any room for improvisation, outstanding players emerge here every year, and this is precisely what makes the club financially stable," he says. "Lille achieves positive results, competes strongly, and takes part in the Champions League. It is a unique case in the world of football today."

Ancelotti refuses to write off the French league. Its physical, competitive nature, he reckons, puts it close to the atmosphere of the English Premier League. He admits the French championship doesn't get the attention it deserves, especially with the problems surrounding television broadcasting rights, yet it keeps churning out talent in huge numbers.

"In terms of intensity and competitiveness, French football is very much like the English Premier League," he adds. "In fact, many French players end up in England."

He then spells out the challenge on the pitch: "If you arrive here thinking you have plenty of time to control the ball and think, you are mistaken."



