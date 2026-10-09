'I think it will happen' - Getafe star David Soria confident ex-Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal will complete shock move despite La Liga hurdles

Soria offered his perspective on the defender's potential arrival during an appearance on prominent Spanish radio show 'El Larguero'. The Getafe shot-stopper firmly backed the veteran's signing, asserting: "I think it will happen."

Soria then highlighted how eagerly the dressing room would welcome such an experienced figure, adding: "We would be delighted. A signing like Carvajal, with all his experience, quality, and everything a player like that brings, would be a ten-out-of-ten addition."