David Raya hails 'special' Noni Madueke as super-sub saves Arsenal to keep Premier League title charge on track

Raya has praised Madueke after the substitute scored a dramatic late winner against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. Mikel Arteta's side appeared destined to drop points after a goalless opening 80 minutes despite controlling possession.

Madueke broke Forest's stubborn resistance with a deflected strike late in the second half to earn Arsenal a narrow victory. The hard-fought result sent the host club into the relegation zone and kept Arsenal firmly in the title race.

The victory was vital for Arsenal to prevent falling further behind early pacesetters Manchester City. Raya admitted he was delighted with the three points after a difficult afternoon in the East Midlands.