AFP
David Beckham's knighthood was delayed by tax concerns as explosive new book reveals why football icon had to wait years for honour
The HMRC red flag that halted Beckham's honour
According to Alison Boshoff in her explosive new biography, Brand Beckham: The Fame, The Feuds, The Fallouts, David’s knighthood followed years of delays after HMRC expressed concern over his tax affairs.
The retired footballer, 51, had originally been considered for a knighthood in 2013 after playing a pivotal role in London’s successful bid to host the Olympic Games. Nominated by Lord Coe, himself an ambassador for the London Olympics, and deemed worthy of a knighthood by the Honours Committee, David was expected to receive the honour following compulsory checks from the police, security services and HMRC.
And according to the book, the footballer’s involvement with capital management firm Ingenious Media allegedly scuppered plans to knight him that year. This revelation provides context to a period where Beckham's reputation was tested behind the scenes.
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The Ingenious Media controversy
According to the book, Beckham’s involvement with Ingenious Media allegedly derailed his 2013 knighthood. A source claimed HMRC had flagged him red over his tax affairs, while a leaked email later showed Beckham branding the Honours Committee a “bunch of c**ts.”
Ingenious had attracted more than 1,700 investors, including Beckham, Jeremy Paxman, Gary Lineker and Wayne Rooney, before HMRC launched a legal probe in 2014, arguing the scheme was designed to avoid tax.
However, in 2021, the Court of Appeal ruled in Ingenious Media’s favour over two film partnerships, finding they were trading for profit and that investors could claim income-tax relief.
Inter Miami and the rise to billionaire status
Newly knighted, David’s personal fortune has been bolstered by a savvy $25million (£18.5m) investment in MLS soccer franchise Inter Miami, launched by the former footballer and his partners in 2014.
Over an eight-year period, the club has become one of the most lucrative in Major League Soccer, aided by the 2023 acquisition of Argentine maestro Lionel Messi from Paris Saint-Germain. Messi’s presence has boosted attendance figures and merchandising sales, with the fledgling club currently valued at $1.45bn (£1.07bn).
MLS soccer, along with a string of savvy brand endorsements and ambassadorial roles – notably the controversial decision to serve as poster boy for the Qatar World Cup in 2022 - has also contributed significantly to his status as Britain’s first billionaire footballer.
David and wife Victoria’s combined wealth reached £1.185billion, according to this year’s Sunday Times Rich List, placing them second behind Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone’s £2 billion fortune.
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Beckham empire's future
Meanwhile, estranged son Brooklyn - married to billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz - has struggled to find a financial foothold through his own ventures, notably the Cloud 23 hot sauce brand and a series of online cooking tutorials. Sources tell Boshoff the influencer has "barely registered in his key markets,’ while David’s own empire continues to grow.
The contrast between the elder Beckham's established global dominance and his son's fledgling projects highlights the unique pressure of the Beckham name.
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