David Alaba could be set for a sensational return as his farewell to Real Madrid approaches

Reports indicate that Salzburg are keen to bring the 33-year-old on board as an experienced leader and mentor for their young players. For Alaba, a move to Austria would also hold special emotional significance, as he trained at the Austria Vienna youth academy before making his breakthrough at FC Bayern Munich, meaning he would be returning to his home country.

Alaba is currently under contract at Real Madrid, but the deal expires at the end of the season, and all signs point to a departure. Persistent calf problems have limited his appearances this term, and even when fully fit he has not been a central figure in the club's first-team plans.