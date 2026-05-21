Stick or twist? Danny Rohl the subject of ‘trust’ prediction amid talk of Rangers following Old Firm rivals Celtic into the market for a new manager

Could Rangers be tempted to head down a similar path, despite only turning to former Sheffield Wednesday manager Rohl in October after taking the decision to bring Russell Martin’s disastrous 17-game tenure to a close?

When that question was put to Hutton, the former Gers defender - speaking exclusively to GOAL in association with casino zonder cruks - said: “Celtic, of course, 100 per cent. They need somebody in and they need it sharpish, I feel, because there's a rebuild going on there. The earlier you get your manager in, then you can start to recruit what he's looking for, his philosophy and plan ahead. So that's a given that needs to happen.

“I think Rangers stick with Danny Rohl. Obviously, [chairman] Andrew Cavenagh has come out and spoke recently and said he's the man to take them forward. There's definitely been signs and I feel the same way.

“He inherited a mess, to be quite honest with you, after Russell Martin. He squeezed absolutely everything that he could out of the squad. He fell short. I don't think they had the right mentality to try and get over the line.

“What I did like about him is in the January transfer window, he understood what the team was needing. It needed leaders, it needed experience. I thought his signings in that window definitely helped the team moving forward. So if that's his vision and that's how he sees the team moving forward, I think that's good for the summer transfer window.

“So definitely, I think he deserves to start the season off with the window, get a full pre-season with the team and then take it from there. I do trust in him at this moment in time.”