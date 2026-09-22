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DaniloGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Danilo bitter: "I wanted to end my career at Juventus"

Danilo
Juventus

The former Juventus captain opens up during an interview

Danilo, former Juventus defender and captain, speaks on the programme GNT in the episode of Papo de Segunda: "We often lull ourselves with the wonderful idea that there is a place, or a way of living, where our happiness resides. But that is not the case. Life itself, the experience of living, is an interweaving of nuances, a constant alternation of moments, feelings and experiences. I also think about what is called the plateau effect, that belief whereby we think: 'Fine, I will get to a certain point and, once I have reached it, my life will finally be...'. It is the greatest illusion, a great lie".

  • Danilo continued, as reported by TuttoJuve.com: "I, honestly, thought I would build my career and bring it to a close by playing in Europe, then finish it at Juventus, exactly as I had planned. Then, all of a sudden, because of an internal matter, I found myself in a situation in which I was no longer considered in the same way, I no longer had the same recognition and was no longer part of the project. And I thought: 'Damn, what now? And what about all my plans?'. But I had not fully decided those plans myself. And that is precisely the ability we must develop: learning to dance with life's uncertainties, to adapt to what happens and, at the same time, to remain faithful to our uniqueness".



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