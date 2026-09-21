Eight days ago, Daniel Maldini found himself at the centre of the storm over the accident he caused in Milan after a night out with friends. He spent the morning in hospital, tested positive for alcohol and had his driving licence withdrawn. Above all, a preliminary test came back positive for narcotic substances and police ordered a further toxicology test.

Back in Sardinia, the Cagliari forward had privately undergone tests that confirmed the absence of banned substances in his blood, but there was huge anticipation over the outcome of the tests carried out in hospital. And according to what was revealed by Ansa the results cleared him.



