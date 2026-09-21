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Daniel Maldini CagliariGetty Images
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Daniel Maldini, the test result: negative for narcotic substances

Cagliari
Italy
D. Maldini
AC Milan

The result of the post-accident toxicology tests was awaited and completely exonerated the footballer.

Eight days ago, Daniel Maldini found himself at the centre of the storm over the accident he caused in Milan after a night out with friends. He spent the morning in hospital, tested positive for alcohol and had his driving licence withdrawn. Above all, a preliminary test came back positive for narcotic substances and police ordered a further toxicology test.

Back in Sardinia, the Cagliari forward had privately undergone tests that confirmed the absence of banned substances in his blood, but there was huge anticipation over the outcome of the tests carried out in hospital. And according to what was revealed by Ansa the results cleared him.


  • "Below the cut-off limit"

    Ansa reports that tests carried out on Daniel Maldini at Milan's Niguarda Hospital showed values "below the cut-off limit" for narcotic substances. The Cagliari player has been called up by the Italy national team.

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  • Not compatible with driving while impaired

    According to Ansa , checks ordered by Local Police investigators, who withdrew his driving licence after he returned a breathalyser reading of more than double the legal limit, found "are not compatible" with driving in a state of psychophysical impairment.

  • Giulini confirms

    Speaking to Radio Anch'Io lo sport, president Tommaso Giulini restated the club's position on the matter.

    "The off-field incident involving him? The position remains that of a parent: when you go out for a drink, it is always better not to use the car, to get a lift or take a taxi. That applies to everyone."

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