Getty Images Sport
'Wonderful feelings' - Dani Olmo reflects on brave Barcelona departure ahead of emotional Croatian return
A return to familiar ground for the Spanish star
For most players, an international trip to Split represents just another fixture in a crowded calendar, but for Olmo, Tuesday's clash is a journey back to the place where his professional identity was forged. Having left Barcelona's youth setup in 2014 to join Dinamo Zagreb's academy, the playmaker progressed through the ranks before making his senior mark between 2015 and 2020, registering 34 goals in 124 appearances across all competitions.
'It's going to be a very special match for me. I spent six years of my life here and it is a country that has given me almost everything as a footballer and as a person. They are very wonderful feelings,' Olmo explained.
- Getty Images Sport
Reflecting on the gamble of a lifetime
The decision to leave Barcelona's famed academy at just 16 years old was viewed as a significant risk at the time, yet Olmo remains steadfast that it was the catalyst for his current success. That calculated gamble paid dividends, opening the door for a high-profile move to RB Leipzig in 2020 where he remained until 2024, before completing a triumphant return home to Barcelona. Since rejoining the Catalan giants, the playmaker has lifted two La Liga titles and one Copa del Rey, scoring 20 goals in 96 appearances.
'Everyone has their own story and their own reasons, for me what led me to take the decision to come to Dinamo was the interest they had in having me, the vision they had with me. It was one of the best moments I have lived in my career,' Olmo remarked.
Preparing for the atmosphere in Split
Standing in Spain's way is a formidable Croatian side backed by one of the most passionate fanbases in world football. The visitors head into the clash atop their Nations League group with a perfect record of nine points, having already dismantled Croatia 4-1 in Seville in the reverse fixture. In contrast, Croatia sit third on three points, trailing second-placed England who have six points.
'It is a fanbase that pushes a lot and goes a lot with their players. It is not going to be an easy match, but we are prepared for it,' the midfielder warned. His teammates will rely on his intimate knowledge of the local environment as they look to secure a vital result.
- Getty Images Sport
Praise for Lamine Yamal
Beyond his personal history with Croatia, Olmo also took the time to discuss the meteoric rise of his teammate Lamine Yamal. The Ballon d'Or nominee has continued his sensational form during the ongoing international break, contributing in every single match for Spain - scoring in the 3-2 victory over England, netting a brace and providing an assist against Croatia, and adding another goal in the 3-1 win over the Czech Republic.
'After every match he looks better and more mature. In this start he is helping us in the game and also scoring. He is a very important player both at Barca and in the Spanish national team,' Olmo said.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting