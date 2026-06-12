Dani Carvajal to Como?! Cesc Fabregas targets THREE Real Madrid players including highly-rated striker as Italian side prepare to lose Nico Paz in bargain deal

Como are pursuing an ambitious recruitment strategy centred on Real Madrid talent ahead of their debut season in the Champions League. As per ElDesmarque, Fabregas is reportedly keen to bring veteran full-back Carvajal to Italy after the defender confirmed his departure from the Spanish giants.

Carvajal has attracted interest from several overseas leagues, but Como could offer him the chance to remain in European football and compete at the highest continental level. The experienced defender is viewed as an ideal addition to a squad that lacks extensive Champions League experience.

The Italian club are also targeting younger options from Madrid's ranks. Striker Garcia and academy prospect Palacios have emerged as key targets as Como look to strengthen multiple areas of the squad.