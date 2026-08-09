Curtis Jones not in Liverpool’s squad: Inter look for the money

Curtis Jones will not be available for Liverpool's friendly this evening against Monaco. That absence from the squad inevitably puts the spotlight on the future of the England midfielder, who has long been on Inter's radar.





According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have said the omission is a precautionary measure concerning the player. Even so, that has not cooled the transfer speculation, given the strong interest from Inter and other clubs.





The next few hours will be decisive in establishing whether Jones's absence is simply a precautionary measure or, on the contrary, a sign of openness to a possible sale. For now, though, it remains a clue worth watching closely.