Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
CM Grafica nuova Inter Jones 16 9Getty Images/Calciomercato
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Curtis Jones not in Liverpool’s squad: Inter look for the money

Inter
Liverpool
Transfers
C. Jones

New development in Inter’s long pursuit of the Reds midfielder

Curtis Jones will not be available for Liverpool's friendly this evening against Monaco. That absence from the squad inevitably puts the spotlight on the future of the England midfielder, who has long been on Inter's radar.


According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have said the omission is a precautionary measure concerning the player. Even so, that has not cooled the transfer speculation, given the strong interest from Inter and other clubs.


The next few hours will be decisive in establishing whether Jones's absence is simply a precautionary measure or, on the contrary, a sign of openness to a possible sale. For now, though, it remains a clue worth watching closely.

  • Inter target, the figures

    Inter still see Jones as a priority midfield target, having identified him as a leading option since last winter's window. Liverpool currently value the 2001-born player at around EUR40 million, a fee Inter hope could drop as the market develops.


    That move is complicated not only by the price tag, but also by the need to make room in Inter's squad. The possible departure of Davide Frattesi, in fact, might not be enough on its own to pave the way for the Englishman's arrival. The sale of Aleksandar Stankovic could open up a different scenario instead.


    According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter recently turned down a EUR40 million offer from Brentford for the young midfielder, the son of an artist. If fresh bids arrive, even bigger ones in terms of both the transfer fee and the player's wages, the Nerazzurri could be forced to assess the situation seriously.


    Jones' absence against Monaco adds a new element to the dossier. Inter are watching and waiting, trying to understand whether the market can turn what is currently a clue into a concrete opening for negotiations.

    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Club Friendlies
Inter crest
Inter
INT
Real Betis crest
Real Betis
BET
Club Friendlies
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Como crest
Como
COM