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Inter maintain interest in Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones as Cristian Chivu pushes for a deal
Chivu targets Liverpool midfielder
Inter's pursuit of Liverpool midfielder Jones has lasted for about eight months now. The chase continues at the explicit request of manager Chivu, who views the Englishman as an ideal fit for his tactical setup.
According to Corriere dello Sport, Chivu believes the versatile midfielder brings crucial pace, technique, and tactical intelligence to the squad. While he shares similarities with other players in the team, his profile offers unique qualities that appeal greatly to the technical staff.
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Contract standoff fuels exit talk
The speculation surrounding the player intensified recently after he missed Liverpool's friendly against Monaco. Although an official hip issue was cited, the explanation failed to convince supporters and only added fuel to the transfer rumours.
Sources indicate that a parting of ways appears increasingly inevitable given the growing divide at the club. Jones has already informed his current employers that he has no intention of signing a contract extension, effectively offering a lifeline to Inter.
Player eyes move to Italy
The midfielder has actively tried to force the issue by turning down interest from several other suitors. His primary focus remains on securing a high-profile move to Italian football as soon as possible.
However, a significant valuation gap remains between the two clubs. Inter are currently reluctant to meet the substantial demands set by the English side, especially with the midfield department still currently overstocked.
- Jan Huebner
Waiting game or late bid?
If a summer agreement proves impossible, Inter are fully prepared to explore alternative scenarios. The player's current contract status means he could potentially agree a pre-contract arrangement to join for free in January.
Club chiefs Beppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio are weighing up the risks of waiting versus raising funds through departures. Should players like Davide Frattesi and Kristjan Asllani leave soon, the club could muster an improved bid to satisfy Liverpool's valuation.
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