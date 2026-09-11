Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Juventus v Villarreal CF: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions LeagueGetty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Cuadrado leaves Europe and returns to Colombia: "Thanks above all to Juventus"

Juventus
J. Cuadrado

The Colombian winger leaves Europe after 20 years and says goodbye on Instagram

Juan Cuadrado, who is heading back to Colombia to play for Millonarios, has said goodbye to European football, and Italy in particular, with a message on Instagram: "After almost 20 years in Europe, I don’t know what to write. Simply thank you to all the clubs that allowed me to grow as a player and as a person, especially the Old Lady, where I spent most of my career. Thank you, Italy, I will always be grateful to you. Uploading all these photos makes me realise how good God has been to me".


Born in 1988, the Colombian signed off by quoting a passage from the Bible: "Ephesians 3:20 Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us, to him be glory in every thing".

  • The career and successes with Juventus

    In Europe, Cuadrado played for Chelsea and seven Italian clubs: Udinese, Lecce, Fiorentina, Juventus, Inter, Atalanta and Pisa. His most important farewell is to Juventus, the Old Lady, where the Colombian played from 2015 to 2023, making 314 appearances and scoring 23 goals, winning 5 Serie A titles, 4 Coppa Italia trophies and 2 Italian Super Cups. When his Juventus contract ended in 2023, his move to Inter angered many Juventus fans and brought whistles for Cuadrado when he returned to the Allianz Stadium as an opponent. In one season with Inter, Cuadrado won a Serie A title and an Italian Super Cup. In a season and a half with Chelsea, the Colombian won a Premier League title and an English Super Cup.

    • Advertisement



    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Serie A
Sassuolo crest
Sassuolo
SAS
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV