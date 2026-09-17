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Crossroads: will Sundowns end Al-Ahli Saudi's season early?

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Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Al Ahli
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Al-Raqi faces a difficult task

Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia can afford no more slip-ups when they face South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns. The Saudi side have made a start to the season that bears no resemblance to expectations, with sweeping changes at the club and results that have given their fans little to cheer.

Several of Al-Ahli's biggest names have gone, Riyad Mahrez and Franck Kessié chief among them. German coach Matthias Jaissle's spell with the team ended too, and the Dutchman Marino Pusic arrived late in the day, just days before the season kicked off. A new chapter begins under plenty of question marks.

Read also: Why did the Al-Ittihad coach refuse to leave for the German league?

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  • Al Ahli v Al Hazem: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    A start that does not match Al-Ahly's ambitions

    Al-Ahli have yet to hit the level their fans demand. They've lost part of the strength that carried them last season, and technical and administrative problems have cast a shadow over the team through the opening weeks.

    The exit of sporting director Pedro made matters worse. Fans had already grown angry at the way the sporting file was being run, so the upheaval rolled on at exactly the moment Al-Ahli needed stability and a squad built to compete.

    Results tell the same story. Al-Ahli sit sixth in the Roshn League with 4 wins and 3 defeats, a start that falls well short of a team that came into the season chasing titles.

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  • Sundowns: a chance to save the situation

    The clash with Sundowns in the Intercontinental Cup hands Al Ahly a very different opportunity. Win it, claim the "half the world" title, and the mood inside the camp could shift completely, restoring a measure of calm and confidence to fans and players alike.

    Silverware in a major tournament would hand Pošić and his players a real boost for the rest of the season. It would also take the sting out of the criticism and give the management room to tackle the problems that have surfaced in recent weeks.

  • Al Ahli v Al Abha: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Defeat may open new doors

    Exit against Sundowns, though, and the pressure on Al-Ahly only mounts, particularly given the performances and results that have failed to convince the fans since the start of the season. It could reopen plenty of old wounds at a delicate moment.

    The tie, then, looms as a genuine crossroads. Win the title and Al-Ahly can start to rebuild confidence and correct their course. Lose it and they face a far tougher road, one that would force the board to move fast on the problems that have surfaced since the campaign began.

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