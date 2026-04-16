'Let's be friends again!' - Cristiano Ronaldo unfollows Gary Lineker on Instagram as England legend suggests his views on Lionel Messi don't sit well with Al-Nassr star

The tension may have been exacerbated last year after Lineker omitted the Portuguese superstar from his personal 'Mount Rushmore' of footballing greats. While acknowledging the incredible achievements of the modern game's elite, the former England striker has maintained that Messi occupies a unique tier of greatness.

Explaining his rationale for prioritising Messi over Cristiano, Lineker added: “He’s [Messi] my favourite player of all time, quite simply because he’s the best player of all time, in my view. Even the difference between some of the real greats, the Cruyffs, Zidane, Ronaldo, the fact that you can then have another level above them, quite clearly above them, is truly remarkable.

"Without his injuries, I think we’d have had Brazilian Ronaldo in that conversation. But unfortunately, he did, but he still did incredible things, and he was joyous. So, if I had four, you know, the ‘Mount Rushmore’ thing, yeah, that would be my four. So, Pele, Maradona, Messi, Fenomeno [Ronaldo].”